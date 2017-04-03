Limited Spaces: Get $2000 worth of training on Cryptocurrency Trading for free @ Eko Hotel Lagos this Sunday

As cryptocurrency gains popularity the activities generated in the exchange of these digital currencies opens up a lot of opportunity for traders to cash in on the spikes and the differences.
Trading and Arbitrage opportunity exists but Nigerians are so unaware that the premium use of cryptocurrency have been grossly undermined.
Nigerians are hardly seen playing at trading on Major exchanges while young entrepreneurs and other enthusiast in other European and Asian countries are turning their fortunes by the cryptocurrency disruptions, Nigerians however has suffered heavily from the infestation of ponzis scheme using Bitcoins as the means of carting away what should have been investment assets.
Crypto Plus Certified has however taken the initiative to break this trend by educating the willing public on trading and strategy implementation. Free Training sessions will take place in Lagos ,Porthacourt and Abuja
To be part of the Free Training Session in Lagos this Sunday from
IT IS REQUIRED THAT YOU CALL FOR SEAT RESERVATION
Call Tope on 08080401928 and Dotun on 08086875965
To book a free seat.
Or join
LAGOS
Telegram
PORTHACOURT
Telegram
Abuja
Telegram
Or visit
Digital Plus Consulting
5th Floor, Mulliner Towers
39 Alfred Rewane Str., Ikoyi
Lagos.
www.cryptopluscertified.org
