LIB Reader cries out for help after her car was snatched at gunpoint in Warri

A LIB reader, Tosan, sent out this distress message via Instagram to us. According to her, her car was snatched by gunmen at Ovie junction close to Oviwian junction,Warri, Delta state. Contents stolen with the car include iPad, money, jewelry and more. Details of the vehicle: Make: Toyota Avensis, Registration no : AKD762EA , Chasis no :SB1DR56190E084767, Engine no :4432212 ,Colour: Grey. Anyone with helpful information can reach her at 08175771678 and 0802901438. Thank you. Another photo of the car after the cut...
