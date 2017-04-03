LIB Exclusive: Striker, Kayode Olarenwaju blames 'politics' for his snub from Super Eagles list, begs Gernot Rohr to consider him

According to Kayode, Gernot Rohr listed Germany based forward Noah Joel Bazee and Tyronne Ebuehi among 25 players to take part in the upcoming friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso in London later this month but forgot him even though he's been prolific in Austria.
Speaking to LIB, he said:
'For a long time now, I have not been invited to the National Team, maybe due to politics'
"But I know very soon, Coach Rohr would look in my direction because my position remains vacant.
I'm ready to score for Nigeria, I am ready to score for Rohr but all can come through only if I am invited.
Some people said I play in a far league, some said I play in the cold, some said I play in Austria and Austria is not English premier league , but I will tell you, football in La-Liga is the same in Austria.
I played in the Europa league last season, so what experience do i need again, I have represented Nigeria at youth levels and my mates like Onazi , and Omeruo are the ones playing currently for now.''
3 comments:
Issoright.. we have noted your case.
I can't just imagine a player begging to be invited, the Coach knows what he wanted in a player.... my advise to you is to continue playing and don't bring sentiments or politics into professional job. Besides you are blaming politics and at the same time blaming the league you are playing in Europe. but me think .....THE EVIL THAT MEN DO LIVES AFTER THEM......
