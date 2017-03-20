 LIB Exclusive: Man caught with a woman's decapitated head and hands at Badagry (Graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

LIB Exclusive: Man caught with a woman's decapitated head and hands at Badagry (Graphic photos)

At about 4pm on Sunday March 19th, a middle aged man was caught with the head and hands of an unidentified lady at Muwo axis in Ikoga Badagry. According to a resident of the area, the culprit had  always been seen walking around the neighborhood holding a sack with blood dripping from it. Whenever he's confronted and asked what's inside the sack he tells them it's bush meat not until yesterday when he was busted. The photos are very gory. *viewer discretion advised*




7 comments:

Oghenetega said...

OMG..
He's been doing this 4 a very Long time.
May God protect us from evil people.
so many Lives must hv been Lost in the hand of these devil incanate of A Beast..
Tueh..
I spit on ur grave wicked Bastard.
May U know No peace till U are condemned..

20 March 2017 at 08:48
Anonymous said...

My God!

20 March 2017 at 08:57
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hian!


... Merited happiness

20 March 2017 at 08:57
Anonymous said...

My God!

20 March 2017 at 08:57
ify22 said...

People don't feel remorse anymore, now murder is seen as a normal thing. may her soul rest in peace and may God give the family the fortitude to bear the lost. May God help us

20 March 2017 at 09:00
Okafor Ujunwa said...

Hmmmm,every day is for d thief. Only but one day

20 March 2017 at 09:01
Admin said...

hmmhm

20 March 2017 at 09:01

