LIB Exclusive: Man caught with a woman's decapitated head and hands at Badagry (Graphic photos)

At about 4pm on Sunday March 19th, a middle aged man was caught with the head and hands of an unidentified lady at Muwo axis in Ikoga Badagry.
According to a resident of the area, the culprit had always been seen walking around the neighborhood holding a sack with blood dripping from it.
Whenever he's confronted and asked what's inside the sack he tells them it's bush meat not until yesterday when he was busted. The photos are very gory. *viewer discretion advised*
7 comments:
OMG..
He's been doing this 4 a very Long time.
May God protect us from evil people.
so many Lives must hv been Lost in the hand of these devil incanate of A Beast..
Tueh..
I spit on ur grave wicked Bastard.
May U know No peace till U are condemned..
My God!
Hian!
... Merited happiness
My God!
People don't feel remorse anymore, now murder is seen as a normal thing. may her soul rest in peace and may God give the family the fortitude to bear the lost. May God help us
Hmmmm,every day is for d thief. Only but one day
hmmhm
