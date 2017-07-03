LIB Exclusive: 'Maje Ayida has never seen our son in person' - babymama Crystal claims in new interview

When asked about the nature of her relationship with Maje, she said:
"To be honest, there isn't much to tell other than exactly what I wrote. Every year for my son's birthday, I do a post giving thanks for his life. It may seem new on your end as you guys are now knowing about me but on my end the reality has always been that I am a single parent. It's never been a secret...at least not from where I stand. I proudly take care of my little boy. He gives me so much strength and motivation to achieve and accomplish so much.
"With respect to Maje, maybe you should ask him, what's the nature of his relationship with his son. For me it's very sad and disappointing that people will take liberty in commenting about me and casting judgement without even knowing my story. I work so hard, long hours, weekends even, to make sure that my son has the best of everything, particularly education. And it has been like that for the past 6 years.
"Of course there are challenging times but God keeps blessing me with all these amazing opportunities each year so thankfully so we live good.
"With respect to the nature of my relationship with Maje...there is nothing to discuss really and there are some things I will not discuss out of respect for my son as he will grow older some day and may very well read these articles/stories. I'm not here to make bad for anyone, not even Maje, despite his absence from our son's life
"If that were the case, then I would have exposed the situation many years ago when he chose to abandon a lot of his responsibilities. Instead, I chose to do what any responsible parent would do and continued to focus on my career. I transitioned from modeling internationally into full time radio and television."
When LIB inquired about Maje's relationship with his son, Crystal, said they only communicate via Skype (video call). Although he occasionally reached out over the past 6 years and occasionally supported financially, he has been reaching out more often in recent times.
"Maje contacted us on Saturday for Ajani's birthday right after i made a post about it on Instagram. He is only now reaching out more because of the media attention."
Now Maje recently filed a N100million lawsuit against his ex wife, Toke Makinwa for her explosive tell all book “On Becoming”, which narrates her sour relationship with him. He also demanded that the proceeds to go to four charities which will be nominated by him. Indirectly addressing this, Crystal said:
"I think it's very unfair of Maje to be suing someone for money...to donate to charity ...when charity begins at home...with your own...smh"
LIB reached out to Maje and he made it clear that his personal life is off limits. He however said he was in touch with them.
ok now I get it, Linda you want Maje to sue Toke, get the money and give it to the other baby mama. kwakwakwakwakwakwakwakwa, the hustle is real for this becoming and unbecoming book money.
How many baby mama has this guy got biko
This maje guy na bastard.Tuface better pass dis guy tuface makes it a point of duty to visit his kids attends to them financialy.
Abeg who among d parents ds pikin resemble?
Maje is FUCK BOY!!! Anita entered one chance. Toke you dodged a dynamite.
Linda where is freeborn, Enable his comments already. Freedom of speech #WhereisFreeborn#
Maje or Na Aja ...
U see ur Life.? U wanna donate to charity when ur Roof is leaking every corner of the House..
Its a Shame U abandon such Beautiful Woman & Boy and Anita is reaping same from U...
Black devil Like U...
I Like that Crystal still respect U and doesn't wanna say certain things...SMH 4 U Mr.Man
Grow some Balls Maje & take care of ur Responsibilities...
Now I believed Toke 100% that U are just a sperm Donor and she would hv been the one solely responsible for ur kid if she had any for U...
Omolomo Toke smart move that U didn't hv a Baby 4 this Burnt beast...
