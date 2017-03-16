Letter bomb explodes at IMF office in France, one employee injured

A female employee of the International Monetary Fund was injured in the face and arms on Thursday
March 16th when a letter bomb posted to the world lender's Paris office blew up as she opened it.
According
to the Chief of French Police force, Michel Cadot, The explosiom was
caused by a homemade device "It was something that was fairly homemade,"
he said.
He also revealed that there had been some recent telephone
threats but it was not clear if these were linked to the incident at the
IMF's offices.
A police source arevealed
to Reuters that the woman who opened the letter suffered burns on her
face and arms but her life was not in danger.
