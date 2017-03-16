Less than 36 hours after launch Treasurroll.com still paying fast

We launched on the 14th of March at exactly 1pm, we currently have over 1,900 members. A lot of people have been paid on the platform. A lot would still get paid. Like we promised during our launch we would be doing adverts to extend the longetivity of this platform. We are keeping to our words. Let’s get to 5000 today. Yes we can!Why Choose TreasureRoll
Treasure Roll has a plan of lasting long in the HYIP and in that regards we made a plan of promoting the platform twice every week on top social blogs. Also a promoted tweet and facebook ads would be launched immediately the platform launches. For an investment platform to last and for everyone to benefit, it needs a constant inflow of members both new and recycling members. With this plan we should be able to reach 300,000 members within first month of launch. I bet we can.
Why You Should Trust Us
Treasure Roll Admins are tired of seeing a lot of Ponzi schemes come out and within 1week they are gone NO!!! Admins don’t have special preference in Treasure Roll. Admins would also donate and recycle to get profits in Treasure Roll. We started this platform for you, and we hope to see you succeed
Don’t be told be a teller https://treasureroll.com launched 1PM on Wednesday.
Find us on Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/treasureroll/
Send messages your to us @ m.me/treasureroll
No comments:
Post a Comment