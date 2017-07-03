 Lesbian teacher nabbed for molesting a minor | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Lesbian teacher nabbed for molesting a minor

A lesbian teacher of Laerskool Oranje-noord primary school in South Africa was on Friday, March 3 arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl. Confirming her arrest, police spokesperson Captain Jacques September, disclosed that teacher is facing charges of rape, molestation, indecent sexual assault and serious assault of a minor.
It was also reported that the Education and Regulation Portfolio Committee of the Northern Cape department issued an immediate suspension to the Laerskool Oranje-noord teacher after it came to light. The teacher whose identity is yet to revealed will appeared at the Upington Magistrate’s Court later Monday.
