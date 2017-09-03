Leicester city reportedly name Craig Shakespeare as head coach till end of season

Following the much criticized sacking of Claudio Ranieri who helped the club to its first premier league title, the club apppointed Shakespeare as its caretaker manager, but following wins over Liverpool and Hull city- he's now been given the permanent role of manager till the season's end.
According to the report by Sun U.K; Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and son Aiyawatt held talks with the former England coach this week to discuss the plans going forward.
And his impact in guiding the team to two vital victories that have lifted them away from the relegation zone was enough to convince the Thai duo he was the man to stay in position for the remainder of the season.
Shakespeare has made no secret of his desire to have the job on a long-term basis since he succeeded Ranieri in charge at the King Power a fortnight ago.
Ranieri was axed as the Foxes plummeted down towards the drop zone having lost the support of the dressing room.
Shakespeare maintained huge support among the squad, and he has been quick to return the side to the tactics and set-up that brought so much success last season.
His players responded immediately, storming to a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first game following Ranieri’s departure.
And they backed it up last weekend as they beat Hull city in a crucial Premier League match that saw them move five points clear of the bottom three.
But the players and Shakespeare have been criticised in some quarters for not trying for their former manager and getting him the sack.
Leicester have been looking around to see who they should bring in on a full-time basis, with Roberto Mancini and Roy Hodgson both contacted to sound out their interest.
But the main priority is to ensure the club are not relegated, and with Shakespeare getting such impressive results in his first two matches the club have decided to make an interim appointment.
If he continues to do well, Shakespeare would be in pole position to take over the job on a longer-term deal.
3 comments:
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
After he loses the remaining the match of the season, they will then sack him.
Post a Comment