Leicester city in 'secret talks' with former England coach, Roy Hodgson, for managerial position

Hodgson, 69, oversaw England's disastrous early exit at the hands of Iceland last summer but is being fancied by the heavily criticized Leicester city owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who wants him to coach the club in the long term.
The Leicester city owner believes Hodgson has the right experience and technical know how to lead the club forward but Hodgson isn't yet completely sold out on the idea, and after his reign with England, doesn't want to engage in the wrong kind of 'project'.
Interim manager Craig Shakespeare will continue coaching the club in the short term after guiding Leicester to an emphatic 3-1 win over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Monday night and is is expected to be in charge for Leicester’s next two games until a deal with Hodgson is finalized.
If Shakespeare does well, he could be given the mandate to lead the team till the season's end before a new manager is gotten in the summer.
No comments:
Post a Comment