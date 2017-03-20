Legit steady weekly income with ipurse.net #Launched 20th March Time: 3pm

In an era of technological development, the internet has proven to be a reliable means to generate income, it’s also a place to lose one hard earned savings.People lose money to the internet mostly because of bad information and unreliable platforms.
Ipurse.net is an investment platform created to combat the downfalls of failed platform,
it involves just two packages Gold and Platinum with the aim of higher concentration which leads to regular pay-out.
How it works: ipurse.net is a recycling company which offers its participants x2 of their investment capital repaid by other members.
When you Join, you will need to donate the sum of either N20,000 or N50,000 to a fellow member assigned by the system, the member will then confirm your donation, after confirmation the system will automatically assign 2 other registered people under you from spill overs who will also pay you the joining amount each, into your bank account, making 200%
About Us: Ipurse is a platform created with the intention of testing a new theory that works entirely on Human Intelligence and free will.
It’s a peer to peer donation platform, where members donate freely to other members and get times two of their investment capital payable by two other members.
Ipurse.net is different from all other existing platforms by its stringent rules of operations which must be followed by our users strictly at all times.
Ipurse.net official launch date is 20th March 2017 and we will be embarking on a Nationwide rally aimed at mass recruitment, please do well to join us if peradventure you see one of our rallies in your area.
By 20th of April exactly one month for today we will reward our most loyal recruiter with the sum of N300,000. So spread the Good news.
Note: The N300,000 reward will only go to just one individual (the person with the most recruiting power)
To register use the link below:
http://ipurse.net
8 comments:
ok let me register then. looks genuine
Lots of rules, looks cool. Just registered
Hmmmm!!! Will give it a try
Site looks nice
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
Are u sure? The rate of loosing these days is getting too much oo.any way let's check it out.
what happens to innocent until proven guilty by a court of law?
whatever the case, this is still police brutality......
another mmm ponzi scheme... different ones are just springing up everywhere.
