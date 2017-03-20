 Legit steady weekly income with ipurse.net #Launched 20th March Time: 3pm | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Legit steady weekly income with ipurse.net #Launched 20th March Time: 3pm

This is a sponsored post... Not endorsed by LIB.
In an era of technological development, the internet has proven to be a reliable means to generate income, it’s also a place to lose one hard earned savings.People lose money to the internet mostly because of bad information and unreliable platforms.  
Ipurse.net is an investment platform created to combat the downfalls of failed platform,
it involves just two packages Gold and Platinum with the aim of higher concentration which leads to regular pay-out.

How it works: ipurse.net is a recycling company which offers its participants x2 of their investment capital repaid by other members.

www.ipurse.net offers its participants just two packages Gold and Platinum each investor will get paid x2 of what they invested by other members.

When you Join, you will need to donate the sum of either N20,000 or N50,000 to a fellow member assigned by the system, the member will then confirm your donation, after confirmation the system will automatically assign 2 other registered people under you from spill overs who will also pay you the joining amount each, into your bank account, making 200%

About Us: Ipurse is a platform created with the intention of testing a new theory that works entirely on Human Intelligence and free will.

It’s a peer to peer donation platform, where members donate freely to other members and get times two of their investment capital payable by two other members.

Ipurse.net is different from all other existing platforms by its stringent rules of operations which must be followed by our users strictly at all times.

Ipurse.net official launch date is 20th March 2017 and we will be embarking on a Nationwide rally aimed at mass recruitment, please do well to join us if peradventure you see one of our rallies in your area.

By 20th of April exactly one month for today we will reward our most loyal recruiter with the sum of N300,000. So spread the Good news.

Note: The N300,000 reward will only go to just one individual (the person with the most recruiting power)

To register use the link below:
http://ipurse.net
Anonymous said...

ok let me register then. looks genuine

20 March 2017 at 16:29
Mary Attah said...

Lots of rules, looks cool. Just registered

20 March 2017 at 16:33
Anonymous said...

Hmmmm!!! Will give it a try

20 March 2017 at 16:34
Anonymous said...

Site looks nice

20 March 2017 at 16:35
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Oky seen...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

20 March 2017 at 16:37
Anonymous said...

Are u sure? The rate of loosing these days is getting too much oo.any way let's check it out.

20 March 2017 at 16:40
dupe said...

Tayo said...

another mmm ponzi scheme... different ones are just springing up everywhere.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
20 March 2017 at 16:52

