 Legendary Newspaper Columnist, Jimmy Breslin dies at 88 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Legendary Newspaper Columnist, Jimmy Breslin dies at 88

Jimmy Breslin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning chronicler of wise guys and underdogs who became the brash embodiment of the old-time is dead. His stepdaughter, Emily Eldridge, said he died on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the age of 88 at his Manhattan home of complications from pneumonia. He captured the 1986 Pulitzer for commentary and the George Polk Award for metropolitan reporting. More than 20 years earlier, with Gay Talese and Tom Wolfe, Breslin had helped create "New Journalism" a more literary approach to news reporting.
Posted by at 3/20/2017 04:18:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts