LASEMA reveals identity of medical doctor who committed suicide on 3rd mainland bridge

A statement released by the agency says they received a distress call about a man who parked his grey coloured Nissan SUV with registration number LND 476 EE at about 4.50 pm around Adekunle, inward 3rd Mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon.
Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the man named Allwell Orji who was said to be driven by his driver, suddenly ordered the driver to pull over, came down from his car and suddenly jumped into the water from the bridge.
The vehicle and the driver has been taken to Adeniji Adele Police Station for further investigation, while effort is on going to recover his body from the Lagoon.
The General Manager LASEMA Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said that proper investigation would be conducted on the incident by the appropriate authorities
He was obviously depressed
... Merited happiness
