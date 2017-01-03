Lagos base beautiful brand influencer, fashion blogger -Otini Enefola unveils her brand tagged: "House of Nini"

The occasion was very colorful and classic apart from the unveiling of her brand logo by the President of Africa’s young entrepreneurs’,[A.Y.E] My summy francis who was ably represented by the National Head,Mr Bunmi Oluwadare and the Head,Operation.Mr Garth Deacon,she also launched her new nini branded classic tees for ladies and men.
In her appreciation and welcome speech, Otini showed great accolades to all her social media fans worldwide,
there wouldn't be "House of Nini" without you guys, greetings to my business partners, my clients and the distinguished member of the Press. Welcome you all once again.
Am super excited and also bless the name of the almighty God for been here today, he is the giver of creativity and wisdom and in him deserves all the glory.
The House of Nini we all came to is Logo and mission today was born out of dream of so many years focusing on how I can use my God beauty, talents, creativity and intellect to influence my world in a positive ways and also to add value to my world.
House of nini is now a one stop platform to showcase your products and services to the world.
House of Nini's brand statement: A mark of Originality.
What our House of Nini brand logo represent.
• The crown- Represent our media royalty and respect.
• The floral design-our connectivity with different media platforms.
• The circular shape- Represent our connections and our global coverage
• White color- depict our purity and uniqueness
• Black color- depict our strength
• Gray color- timeless and practical
• The Crest depicts – The uniqueness of our creativity and Strategies.
Our Services-
• FASHION
Brand Influencer
Clothing
Personal Shopper &Stylist.
Fashion Designer.
Modeling.
Brand Influencer
Clothing
Personal Shopper &Stylist.
Fashion Designer.
Modeling.
• MEDIA
Public Relations.
Advertising &Marketing.
Branding.
Public Relations.
Advertising &Marketing.
Branding.
• EVENT
Event Planner.
Photography.
Gift Items.
Event Planner.
Photography.
Gift Items.
Contacts
House of nini
Email- stylewithnini1@gmail.com
Telephone lines-09080555598
instagram page-@iamnini1, @houseofnini1
Facebook Nini Enefola
Twitters-@iam_nini1, @house_nini1
No comments:
Post a Comment