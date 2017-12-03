Lady in search of a boyfriend posts public notice all over London

Forget dating apps and blind dates. One single lady who appears to be desperately in need of a boyfriend has taken a very hands-on approach to the matter. A public notice announcing vacancy for the post of boyfriend has appeared on lampposts in central London and it comes with very specific requirements. Two different versions of the sign have been spotted around London, both variations of the same woman's advert for a man.
The signs were put up on lampposts by wish-fulfillment website Crowdwish.com, after the single lady posted on the site wishing for a new boyfriend.
