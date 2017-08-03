 Lady Gaga spotted kissing her Talent Manager boyfriend | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Lady Gaga spotted kissing her Talent Manager boyfriend

American singer, Lady Gaga whose engagement to Taylor Kinney ended in July 2016 was seen engaging in PDA with her new boo, Christian Carino who is also her Talent Manager. The two were spotted kissing and later holding hands as they waited for their car. Photo credit: E! news.
8 comments:

Anonymous said...

8 March 2017 at 17:51
Oghenetega said...

Can U imagine. ?
He Left Taylor Hawt Kinney 4 these..
Love is truly blind..

8 March 2017 at 17:58
Anonymous said...

8 March 2017 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

Abeg kiss jor who epp

8 March 2017 at 18:07
Nnenne George said...

Good for them

8 March 2017 at 18:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

She dey enjoy


...merited happiness

8 March 2017 at 18:13
Bree said...

Mariah carey style...

8 March 2017 at 18:28
Anonymous said...

OYA...GAGA NIYEN



8 March 2017 at 18:37

