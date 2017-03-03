Ladies, dream wild and let Kilimall help you achieve it

This is aimed at encouraging and inspiring every woman to discard their fears and stereotypical hindrances. Kilimall Nigeria believes that the Nigerian woman can achieve anything she wants to if she can be bold and dream big.
Come March 8, Kilimall Nigeria will align with the Nigeria women to share their sentiments, dreams, and fears while striving to boldly pursue and achieve their lofty dreams. This summarizes the aim of Kilimall Nigeria for the Nigerian women.
To participate in this campaign, women are urged share their dreams and aspirations boldly with the world. To do this, they are to share a poster with a boldly written text of whatever dream or aspiration they want to achieve on our Facebook and Twitter channels with the hashtag #BeBoldWithKilimall. The top ten (10) “Dreams” will enter into a draw where a final winner will emerge. In the end, Kilimall will help fulfill the dream of that final winner.
Much more than just celebrating the successful women in Nigeria, Kilimall leverage this avenue to provide the voice of confidence and aspiration for the emerging Nigerian woman. We want them to know that we stand behind and beside them to propel them to reach out and dare to achieve much more than they can ever imagine. So, the Nigerian woman should #BeBoldWithKilimall and achieve all that she can dream to be.
Further in celebrating the women, we will roll out up to 90% discount on selected women items across different categories. And if you fancy any item globally, you can use our Global Shopping feature that allows you shop abroad and pay in Naira.
Finally, in the spirit of celebration, one lucky woman stands a chance to win a television when they download and use the Kilimall app to shop.
So, for this International Women’s Day,#BeBoldWithKilimall and go out of your way to dream big and dare achieve it. Our final message to every Nigerian woman is “nothing can stop you. If you can dream it, you can be it.”
About Kilimall Nigeria. Kilimall Nigeria is an e-commerce service provider in Nigeria. Leveraging on the successes of it operations in Kenya and Uganda, Kilimall Nigeria boosts of a wider range of quality product at very affordable prices for it teeming customers. To make shopping as easy and smooth as possible, Kilimall Nigeria also initiated the Global Shopping feature where you get to shop abroad and pay locally in Naira.
