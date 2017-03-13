Kylie shows off her famous curves in nude skin-tight outfit

Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in body-hugging nude bralet and matching leggings. The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters was a vision in the fitted outfit which also showed off her flat midriff and she paired it with a pair of Yeezy trainers as she joined a female friend for a shopping spree in a Canoga Park in California.
She was spotted leaving a restaurant with her friend and getting into her new orange coloured Lamborghini Aventador roadster. Earlier that day, Kylie had taken the new car out for a spin with her parent, Caitlyn Jenner at the wheel, while she took several selfies for Snapchat.
More photos below...
this kylie fine sha.and she s hardworking.let s forget her family name helped her.but she s also not lazyand she capitalized on the name well.love that shape
