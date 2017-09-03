Kudi.ai, a new online payment service lets you transfer money for free

Kudi (www.kudi.ai) is an on-demand personal assistant built into Facebook Messenger and it helps you transfer money to any Nigerian bank free of service charge!
If you are thinking ‘how does it work?’ Well, it’s simple. You search for kudi.ai on your messenger and chat with Kudi to perform your transactions. For example you can text “I want to transfer money” or “transfer 5k to papa” and Kudi will respond.
It’s fast, seamless, doesn’t require tokens after your first transaction and it is highly secured. And the biggest of all, transfers to any bank is FREE of service charge!
Go to m.me/kudidotai to get started on this splendid offer or just search for kudi.ai on your Messenger.
No comments:
Post a Comment