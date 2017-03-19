Kiss Daniel, Yemi Alade, Funke Akindele grab nominations at Ghana Naija Showbiz Awards

Organisers of the GhanaNaijaShowbizAwards on Saturday night (March 18, 2017) announced nominations for the maiden edition of the award that seeks to further foster the existing socio-cultural relationship that exits between Ghana and Nigeria. The nominations sees Ghana and Nigeria celebrities who are making waves in the entertainment business going head to head in battle in various categories.
The official party to herald the announcement of the nominations for the award was held at Paparazzi Lounge, East Legon Accra, with many showbiz stars from both countries in attendance.
The main awards event holds in Lagos on Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Voting in all the categories start on the official website of the award and other platforms midnight of Tuesday, March 20, 2017.
#GhanaNaijaShowbizAwards is packaged by Blue Synergy Media.
Check out the nominees list below.
1. Artiste of the Year: Wizkid, Olamide, Sarkodie, Shata Wale, Kiss Daniel, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Runtown, Bisa Kdei, Falz
2. Best Male Act: Reekado Banks, Tekno, Phyno, Davido, Stonebwoy, Olamide, Shata Wale, Patoranking, EL, Runtown, Timaya, Bisa Kdei, Falz
3. Best Female Act: Yemi Alade, Efya, Becca, Ms Vee, Cynthia Morgan, Tiwa Savage, Wiyala, Chindima, Waje, Seyi Shay
4. Album of the Year: New Era (Kiss Daniel), Stories That Touch (Fals), Mary (Sarkodie), Spotlight (Reekado Banks), Breakthrough (Bisa Kdei), Verified (Miss Vee), God Over Everything (Patoranking), The Playmaker (Phyno).
5. Song of the Year: Mad Over You (Runtown), Pana (Tekno), Mama (Kiss Daniel), Emergency (D Banj) Go Higher (Stonebwoy), Skin Tight (Mr Eazi&Efya), Standard (Reekado Banks), Daddy Yo (Wizkid), Fada Fada (Phyno), Mansa (Bisa Kdei), Koko (EL), Bank Alert (P Square)
6. Best Collabo: No Kissing (Patoranking/Sarkodie), Finally (Mastercraft/Flavour/Sarkodie)
, Bubble Up (Cynthia Morgan/Stonebwoy), Alhaji (VVIP/Patoranking), Tonight (R2bees/Wizkid), Skin Tight (Mr Eazi/Efya), Wait (Solid Star/Tiwa Savage/Patoranking), Bahd Bado Baddest (Olamide, Davido, Fals), Money (Timaya/Flavour).
7. Best Rap Artiste: Olamide, Sarkodie, Vector, Fals, Reminisce, Phyno, EL, Ycee, Okyeame Kwame, Edem
8. Next Superstar On The Roll: Korede Bello, Lil Kesh, Yung Grey C, Small Doctor, Skales, Kofi Kinaata, LAX, CDQ, Dremo, Mayorkun, Humble Smith
9. Best New Artiste: Mr. Eazi, Ycee, Dotman, Mayorkun, Dremo, Sugarboy, Joel, Small Doctor, Humble Smith, Sorakiss, Eugy
10. Dancehall Artiste of the Year (Male): Timaya, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Samini, Stonebwoy,
Shatta Wale, Ketchup.
11. Dancehall Artiste of the Year (Female): Cynthia Morgan, Ms Vee, AK Songstress, Kaakie,
12. Best New Dancehall Artiste: Scata Bada, Rudebwoy Ranking, Episode, Eye Judah, Ebony
13. Music Producer of the Year: Young John, Mastercraft, DJ Kublon, Altims, Dr. Ray, Kaywa, Beatz Dakay, Killbeatz.
14. Music Video of The Year: No Kissing (Patoranking/Sarkodie), Up to Something (Iyanya/Don/Jazzy/Dr. Sid), Bank Alert (Psquare), Mansa ( Bisa Kdei), Koko (EL), Soft Work (Falz), Mad Over You (Runtown), Sin City (Kiss Daniel), Gbo Gan Gbom- Flavour
15. Record Label of the Year: Star Boy, Sarkcess, Chocolate City, Mavin, Five Star, MMMG, YBNL, G Worldwide, Penthaus, Eric Manny.
16. Best Alternative Music Artiste: Brymo, Bez, Adekunle Gold, NanaYaa, Aramide, Ruby, Niniola, Wiyala
17. Most Bankable Artiste: Wizkid, Kcee, Davido, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Olamide
18. Best Street- Hop Artiste: Olamide, 9ice, Oritsefemi, Reminisce, Phyno, CDQ, Lil Kesh
19. Best DJ: DJ Exclusive, DJ Spinal, DJ Neptune, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Black, DJ MicSmith, DJ Humility, DJ Kaywise, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Cuppy
20. Comedian of the Year: Basketmouth, Bovi, AY, Funny Face, Seyilaw, Gbenga Adeyinka, DKB.
21. Urban Music Channel of The Year: Soundcity, HipTv, Trace, MTV Base, 4syte Tv, Nigezie
22. Radio/TV Personality of The Year: Toke Makinwa, Olisa Adibua, Peace Hyde, Dotun, VJ Adams, Ehis, Toolz, Anita Erskine, Nana Aba Anamoah, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, Caroline Sampson
23. Best Actor: Ramsey Nouah (76), Richard Mofe Damijo (Oloibiri), Seun Ajayi (Suru’Lere), Wale Ojo (The CEO), Adjetey Annang (Children Of The Mountain), Mike Ezuruonye (Brother Jekwu), Majid Michel (Dinner), Chiedozie Nzeribe (Slow Country)
24. Best Actress: Bimbo Akintola (93 Days), Sola Shobowale (The Wedding Party), Yvonne Okoro (Ghana Must Go), Adesua Etomi (The Arbitration), Ufuoma McDermott (Wives on Strike), Iretiola Doyle (The Wedding Party), Kafui Danku (Any Other Monday), Joselyn Dumas (Love Or Something like That), Yvonne Nelson (In April)
25. Best Indigenous Actress (Nigeria): Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Queen Nwokoye, Eniola Badmus, Racheal Okonkwo, Yewande Adekoya, Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Balogun, Dayo Amusa
26. Best Indigenous Actress (Ghana): Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Mercy Asiedu, Maame Serwaa, Rose Mensah
27. Best Indigenous Actor (Nigeria): Ken Erics, Ali Nuhu, Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Deyemi Okanlawon
28. Best Actress In Supporting Role: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama (The Wedding Party), Luckie Lawson (Like Cotton Twines), Akofa Edjeani (Children Of The Mountain), Roselyn Ngissah (Amakye And Dede), Zynell Zuh (Anniverssary), Selly Galley (You May Kill The Bride)
29. Big Discovery Of The Year (Movie): Banky W (The Wedding Party), Chiedozie Nzeribe (Slow Country), Somkele Idhalama (The Wedding Party), Wiyala (No Man’s Land), Seun Ajayi (SuruLere), Gregory Ojefua (The Encounter)¸ Regina Van-Helvert (In April)
30. Movie of the Year: The Wedding Party, A Trip to Jamaica, The CEO, 93 Days, 76, The Arbitration, Green White Green, Ghana Must Go, Love Or Something Like That, Any other Monday
31. Ghana Movie Star In Hot Demand In Nigeria: Frank Artus, Majid Michel, Ella Mensah, Yvonne Nelson, Juliet Ibrahim, Joselyn Dumas
32. Nigeria Movie Star In Hot Demand In Ghana: Ramsey Nouah, OC Ukeje, Mercy Johnson, Ime Bishop, Deyemi Okanlawon
33. Most Promising Actress of the Year (Nigeria): Nancy Isime, Ruth Kadiri, Aishat Lawal, Eniola Ajao, Regina Daniels, Seyi Edun
34. Most Promising Actress of the Year (Ghana): Queensta Anaafi, Makafui Fella, Regina Van-Helvert, Emman Sinare, Maame Serwaa, Kisa Gbekle, Samira Adams
35. Most Stylish Actress Of The Year: Rita Dominic, Ebube Nwagbo, Genevieve Nnaji , Juliet Ibrahim, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Omoni Oboli, Nana Akua Addo, Joselyn Dumas, Halima Abubakar
37. Best Movie Producer: Omoni Oboli (Okafor's Law), Kunle Afolayan (The CEO), Ayo Makun (A Trip To Jamaica), Mo Abudu (Wedding Party), Shirley Frimpong-Manso (Love Or Something Like That), Tonye Princewill (76), Kofi Asamoah (Amakye Dede)
38. Best Movie Director: Leila Djansi (Like Cotton Twines), Kemi Adetiba (The Wedding Party), Koby Rana (Sala), Priscillah Annay (Children Of The Mountain), Izu Ojukwu (76), Steve Gukas (93 Days)
39. Best Celebrity Stylist: Swanky Jerry Signatures, Medlin Couture, Toyin Lawani, Msmodish, Toju Foyeh, Veronica Ebie-Odeka, Yolanda Okereke, House of Cramer, Diva Delicious, Tracy Jamilla Iddrisu, Karen Kash Kane, Jane Michael Ekanem.
40. Supermodel Of The Year: Uju Marshall, Victoria Michaels, Precious John, Tamar Awobotu, Sandra Pearson, Opeyemi Awoyemi, Laurie Frimpong, Leana Efia Apenteng, mayowa Nicholas, Angelina Yakubu
40. Best Entertainment Blog/Website (Ghana): pulse.com.gh, ameyawd
ebrah.com, ghkwaku.com, zionfe lix.net, ghanacelebrities.com, tmghlive.com, ghanagist.com, nkonkonsa.com
41. Best Entertainment Blog/Website (Nigeria): bellanaija.com, pulse.ng, naij.com, thenet.ng, olisa.tv, lindaikej
imusic.com, goldmyne.tv, olori supergal.com
41. Best Showbiz Event In W/Africa: AMVCA, AMAA, Headies, Rhythm unplugged, Star Trek, Ghana Meets Naija, Ghana Music Awards, AY Live, Ghana Movie Awards
42. Events Company of the year: Charter House, Empire Entertainment, Flytime Promotions, Lanre Makun Events, Zylofon Media
43. Best Showbiz Friendly Company/Brand: Glo, Airtel, MTN, Kasapreko,Eurostar Limousine, NB Plc, Slot, Belverde, Jack Daniels, Pepsi
