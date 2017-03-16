Kind-hearted man is beaten and robbed at a restaurant after he offered to help pay for his attackers' meals who were short of cash

Soon, an argument ensued and both men began hitting him with his own cane. They were soon joined by two other men and together, they kicked and punched the good samaritan on the body and head.
Surveillance footage showed some customers looking on, doing nothing, while some tried to step in but failed. After the four thugs left the restaurant, another man came in and went straight to the victim who was lying on the floor and began emptying his pockets.
He was eventually taken to the hospital and police are searching for the culprits and have put out pictures of them, calling for the cooperation of the public.
See the video below..
