Kind 6-year-old girl gives up having birthday presents to feed the homeless

While other 6-year-olds start making demands for birthday presents days before their big day, a little girl did the unusual by voluntarily forfeiting her birthday presents so the homeless could have a meal.
Armani Crews told her parents she was going to forego a birthday present in exchange for feeding the homeless in her local park in Chicago.
Armani asked that the homeless should not be fed just anything, but should be given the same things she would have at a party. At first, her parents thought she could not be serious. To make her understand the full import of her request, they told her that meant she would get no single present this year and she agreed. They finally agreed after she kept insisting for months.
To fulfil the child's request that the homeless be fed only the best, Armani's parents spent on chicken, fish, spaghetti, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, cake, cookies, fruit and water. In addition to what they prepared for the homeless, their local church also pitched in and donated items like toothbrushes, toothpastes, deodorant, hand sanitizer and a snack for each homeless person. A total of 125 people were fed in East Garfield Park.
Armani's mother, Artesha, said that her daughter was really excited that everyone was fed. The little girl, speaking of her unusual birthday request said; ‘it's nice to be nice’
KIND LIL GIRL GOD BLESS YOU
ur mum is lucky to have a kind hearted gal like u...who can overlook toys, gifts etc for other less privileged ppl.
u will grow up to be a virtous lady
