Kim Kardashian said she prepared herself to be raped and killed during Paris robbery

On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she revealed that the moment her attackers threw her on the bed, she already prepared her mind to be raped and killed by them and imagined that her sister, Kourtney, will come in to find her dead body.
She said:
"He grabs my legs, and I wasn’t, you know, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'Okay, this is the moment they’re going to rape me,'"
"I fully mentally prepped myself – and then he didn’t. He duck taped my legs together and had the gun up to me. I knew that was the moment they’re just totally going to shoot me in the head. I just prayed that Kourtney’s going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed…like, I’m not going to make it out of here. I know how these things go."
Before the show aired, Kim took to her social media account to reveal that the particular episode was going to be very tough for her to watch.
"Tonight’s episode is going to be very tough for me. However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much & I’m not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me," she wrote on Twitter.
Recounting the incident to her sister, Kourtney and Khloe, Kim said:
"I'm dozing and then I heard pounding up the stairs. I thought it was [Kourtney] and Stephanie drunk. I was calling to them like “Hello?” and there was no answer. And then at that moment when there wasn’t an answer my heart started to get really tense. My stomach knots up thinking “What’s going on?” I knew something wasn’t right."
17 people have been arrested in connection with the Paris armed robbery and 10 have been charged so far.
