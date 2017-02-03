Killers of US Army veteran, Chuks Okebata arrested by police following sale of the deceased's phone

Now, almost two months after his death, men believed to be his killers have been arrested by police after they sold the Samsung Phone that belonged to the deceased. According to Kingsman Chimnonso who shared the photo on Facebook, the suspects; Promise Uchendu, Kelvin Onyekachi, Stanley Uchechukwu and Chukwu Osondu, reportedly sold the Samsung Note 5 phone for N125,000 and it was this singular act that led the police to them.
Speaking on the incident, Imo state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, revealed at a press briefing in Owerri that the command has concrete evidence proving that the suspects were behind the murder of the US Army veteran.
2 comments:
The heart of man is desperately wicked!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Just imagine... Shot them on the head pls..... They don't deserve to live
