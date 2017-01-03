 Kiki Osinbajo meets Trey Songz | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Kiki Osinbajo meets Trey Songz

Kiki Osinbajo, daughter of the Acting President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, shared a photo with American singer Trey Songz.
Posted by at 3/01/2017 08:53:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts