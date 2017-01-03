Kiki Osinbajo meets Trey Songz

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Seen...merited happiness
Keep moving
Good for her.. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Our money! Kontinu!Happy Nigerians, won't you like to read the Origin of Nollywood, the Nigerian Film Industry? You sure do. Just make sure you thank me later
she got series of tattoos all over her hand, nice pic
OKAY!
Post a Comment
6 comments:
Seen
...merited happiness
Keep moving
Good for her.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Our money! Kontinu!
Happy Nigerians, won't you like to read the Origin of Nollywood, the Nigerian Film Industry? You sure do. Just make sure you thank me later
she got series of tattoos all over her hand, nice pic
OKAY!
Post a Comment