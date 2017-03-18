Kickstart your career in one of Nigeria’s fastest growing industries

Register for our upcoming Foundation in Facilities Management (FFM) training this March for an in-depth knowledge of; the basics of the Facilities Management profession, FM within the context of an organization, the procurement process of Facilities supplies and Services etc.
The FFM is a two day intensive, practical and expository eight-module course designed to ground you in the scope of FM, present you with the requirements of building a rewarding career in FM, and afford you the opportunity of learning from professionals with hands-on experience.
As a way of meeting this need, we have carefully designed the FFM Course in line with the British Institute of Facilities Management (BIFM) Level 2 Qualification to lay the requisite foundation for enthusiastic young professionals, fresh graduates and anyone with less than two year experience in the industry seeking an FM qualification.
Our Facilitators are carefully selected experts who have managed and delivered profit on some of the biggest Facilities Management projects in Africa. They have hands-on experience and proven track record of value on projects such as: Shell industrial and residential, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Total E&P, FCMB, Ericsson, MTN and other big multinationals.
So if you are a fresh graduate aspiring to be a Facilities Management Professional or a practicing Facilities Manager with less than two years’ experience, here is an opportunity to gain the necessary skill and capacity to position yourself in Nigeria’s bourgeoning Real Estate market.
Read more about the course HERE
Click HERE now to register. You can also call 07019999277 | 07015300183, send an email to training@amfacilities.com or tweet at us @AlphaMead #AMFPFM
Course Fee: N50, 000 (Inclusive of welcome breakfast, lunch, electronic study pack and certificate).
Organizations nominating 3 to 5 participants can get five and 10 percent respectively.
You can also Register for:
The Professional Facilities Manager (PFM) Certificate Course on March 21st – 23rd @ Abuja
IFMA Facility Management Professional (FMP) Leadership & Strategy on March 28th – 29th @ LagosThe Professional Facilities Manager (PFM) Certificate Courseon April 11th-13th @ Lagos
Click HERE for more about Alpha Mead Training Centre
AMFacilities is a Global Training Affiliate of the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA, International) and an Accredited Centre of the British Institute of Facilities Management (BIFM) in Nigeria.
