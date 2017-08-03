Kenyan family advertises their bachelor son to female suitors

A Kenyan family has left social media stunned after advertising their last born who is a bachelor to potential female suitors.
The viral poster which was shared by one Chippo Baraka on Facebook, states: 'We the Mwaura Family willingly offer our beloved last born, Gift Mirie Mwaura.To any willing female suitors ready and open to a long term relationship. We have waited for too long,'
It was also stated that applicants must have been born with swag and spend at least one hour in the bathroom each day, showering five minutes, doing one's hair 55 minutes among other qualifications stated.
