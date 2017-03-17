Kenya Moore's ex Matt Jordan alleges that 'a little singer guy' pimped her out to married Nigerian men

Matt Jordan and former Miss USA and Real Housewives of Atlanta Star, Kenya Moore dated a few years ago and broke amidst great drama. Kenya even filed a restraining order against him. Matt took to IG yesterday to blast Kenya after he filmed a season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta show without getting paid because he did not sign a contract and for not being invited to the reunion.
In his post, he claimed that 'a little singer guy' pimped the former beauty queen out to married men in Nigeria. He has since deleted his rant but see it after the cut...
