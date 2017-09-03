Kenya bans media houses from transmitting election results

The Communication Authority (CA) in Kenya has declared that no media houses would be involved in the transmission of results in the August 8 general election.
Speaking at the launch of Media Council of Kenya's election reporting guidelines today, CA Director General, Francis Wangusi stated that the authority will monitor all television stations in the country to ensure they adhere to the laid down guidelines.
'Some media houses have threatened to transmit their parallel results, but let them have this message clear that we are the watchdogs and we shall not allow it.
There is only one body that can transmit election results, and that is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),' he said.
Kenya's Incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee Alliance and Raila Odinga of Coalition for Reforms party are the front-runners for the presidential election holding in August.
No comments:
Post a Comment