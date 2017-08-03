 Kenya arrest 379 illegal herders over the murder of ex-British army officer | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Kenya arrest 379 illegal herders over the murder of ex-British army officer

Kenya's Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaissery on Monday announced the arrest of 379 illegal herders over the Sunday murder of ex-British army officer. The deceased, Tristan Voorspuy, a majority shareholder and founder of Sosian Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, was shot dead while inspecting some of his lodges that were burnt down by armed herders on Friday. Read here.

Speaking to pressmen on Monday, Mr. Nkaissery stated that 379 illegal herders in Laikipia County have been arrested.
'As I speak to you, the police have already arrested 379 illegal grazers who are being processed in accordance with the law,' he said.
He, however, vowed that those responsible for the brutal murder of Voorspuy will be fished out.
