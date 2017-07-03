Kemen's elder brother refutes claim of plans to sue Big Brother Naija

He described the news making rounds on media where it is claimed that the family of Kemen who was disqualified from Big Brother Naija house for carrying out sexual acts on Tboss without her consent, plan on suing BBN for defamation as false. Read what he wrote on Facebook after the cut..
Kemen's Family Threatens To Sue Big Brother Naija.
Dear Nigerians, My Name is Mmenimkeakpaniko Ekerette, Eldest brother to Ekemini Ekerette AKA KEMEN of the Big Brother Naija. Our attention have been drawn to various publication and news items circulating in the media, that we the family of Kemen intend to take legal action against the organizers of Big Brother Naija 2017 about the way and manner that our son Kemen was disqualified from the reality TV show. We want to state it clearly that the family of Kemen have not met with, or spoken to anyone regarding this issue. While we are yet to hear Kemen's side of the of story, we urge everyone to please disregard this false rumour that is becoming a campaign of calumny to continue to cast Kemen as savage in the eye of the public. While we regret his unceremonious exit from the Big Brother House, we would like members of the press, bloggers and indeed the public to give Kemen and his family the privacy we deserve at this trying moment. Thank you for your love and support.
Mmenim Ekerette
For: Kemen's Family
Dear Nigerians, My Name is Mmenimkeakpaniko Ekerette, Eldest brother to Ekemini Ekerette AKA KEMEN of the Big Brother Naija. Our attention have been drawn to various publication and news items circulating in the media, that we the family of Kemen intend to take legal action against the organizers of Big Brother Naija 2017 about the way and manner that our son Kemen was disqualified from the reality TV show. We want to state it clearly that the family of Kemen have not met with, or spoken to anyone regarding this issue. While we are yet to hear Kemen's side of the of story, we urge everyone to please disregard this false rumour that is becoming a campaign of calumny to continue to cast Kemen as savage in the eye of the public. While we regret his unceremonious exit from the Big Brother House, we would like members of the press, bloggers and indeed the public to give Kemen and his family the privacy we deserve at this trying moment. Thank you for your love and support.
Mmenim Ekerette
For: Kemen's Family
No comments:
Post a Comment