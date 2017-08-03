Kelly Rowland says she accidentally 'liked' the negative comment about Ciara's nude photo

So, after Ciara shared this photo of herself and her family, there was an outrage online with comments saying it was inappropriate for her to have had her son nude and in that position. Some celebs also got involved to express their disapproval. Someone then made a comment about how the photo wasn't cute on IG and Kelly Rowland liked the comment. Well she has reacted to the opinion online that she disapproved of the photo by liking the negative comment. Read what she wrote after the cut..This was the comment she liked:
This is her response below:
No comments:
Post a Comment