Looks like the power surge that delayed Nielsen's TV ratings was just a stay of execution for KUWTK. The season 13 premiere proved to be quite unlucky for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which counted just 1.48 million total viewers. That number may not seem small out of context, but last year's season 12 premiere had 2.19 mil.
That's a 33% drop in just one year! Related: Kendall Jenner Has Been Robbed Some fans were upset with what they saw as exploiting Kim Kardashian's robbery for TV drama, some were just bored. But in all it seems over 700K viewers opted not to give E!'s flagship reality show another shot. Could this mean… cancelation?? Well, it was actually still the sixth highest rated show of the night among the key 18-49 demo. So it's not all bad news. PLUS, reports back in 2015 claimed the famous fam signed a huge $100 million deal for four more years on E!. We're sure the cable network doesn't want to eat that loss. So don't expect to hear the "c" word any time soon.
Sunday, 19 March 2017
Keeping Up With The Kardashians ratings plummet
Even if its dropped, they have done a fantastic job! 13 seasons isn't a joke.
Well, they have tried. They have been able to hold people's attention for like te years. That ain't an easy thing to accomplish. And they have milked that attention for all its worth.
