Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after a year together, confirm they are taking time apart!

Around November 2016, report filtered in that the pair had broken up (read here) but they both shelved those rumors by spending Christmas and new year together.The 'break up' statement comes after Katy hosted a surprise 40th birthday party for the actor back in January and even during the Vanity Oscars after party on Sunday night they appeared to be spending time together even though they did not walk the red carpet together.
The statement, obtained by E! News on Wednesday from representatives of both stars, explained:
“Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando, 40, and Katy, 32, are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”The now former couple first went public with their relationship during last year's Hollywood awards season.
Orlando was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr with whom he has a son, while singer, Katy was married to British comedian Russell Brand.
No comments:
Post a Comment