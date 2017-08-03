Just 2 months in office, President Akufo-Addo has sacked 23,000 Ghanaian workers

After promising to create jobs for the unemployed during his campaign last year, it has now emerged that President Akufo-Addo and his government has instead sacked 23,000 Ghanaian workers in its first two months in office.
This was revealed by NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa during a debate in Parliament on President Akufo-Addo’s maiden State of the Nation Address.
According to him, the Akufo-Addo government in February this year sacked 205 workers at the National Service Scheme who were employed in December 2016 by the Mahama administration with the excuse that their recruitments did not follow due process.
It was noted that Government also dismissed 525 officials at the National Security alleging they were members of NDC, and 206 police recruits for allegedly using forged certificates.
This exercise was extended to the health sector where government canceled clearance given last year by the Mahama administration for the recruitment of 8600 nurses by the Ghana Health Service.
According to Ghana Web, the unprecedented job loss was as a result of the Akufo-Addo government’s vow to cancel all appointments and clearance for employment by the erstwhile Mahama administration described as 'last minute'.
