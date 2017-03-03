 Juliet Ibrahim celebrates her birthday with stunning new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Juliet Ibrahim celebrates her birthday with stunning new photos

Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim turned a year older today and she celebrates it with these stunning new photos. She was styled by celebrity stylist and fashion influencer jeremiah Swankyjerry ogbodo
More photos after the cut..








7 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

Happy Birthday to her.

3 March 2017 at 14:11
Saphire Etchie said...

3 March 2017 at 14:25
Anonymous said...

chal....she fine ..oo. happy birthday doll

3 March 2017 at 14:28
Oghenetega said...

Is it me or Juliet celebrate her Birthday Every Forthright. ?
And Lindodo will caption it JULIET IBRAHIM CELEBRATEs HER BIRTHDAY WITH STUNNING NEW PHOTOS...
Happy Birthday Madam Juliet the Ghana Jollof that prefer Naija Jollof...
I wish U Long Life & Prosperity with stunningly New pics every forthnight... cheers Hottie

3 March 2017 at 14:32
Oghenetega said...

3 March 2017 at 14:32
daniela desmond said...

She's pretty...tho i'm not a fan

3 March 2017 at 15:01
David dasilva said...

love them all!!!!

3 March 2017 at 15:05

