Joro Olumofin on Okafor’s Law Myth: Real or Imagined?

Relationship blogger and consultant,
Joro Olumofin shared about Okafors’ Law on his Instagram page. Nollywood actress cum
producer, Omoni Oboli is set to release a movie on Okafor’s Law. So, do
you all think Okafor’s Law is real or imagined, or have you ever
experienced or used Okafor’s Law on your ex? Let’s discuss.
Read his post after the cut...
“Omoni Oboli's Okafor's Law Ruined My Chances With my Ex
Whenever I feel like having sex I just reach out to one of ex and before
you know it we will get down to business. I actually never thought of it
until I saw it happen with my buddy and his ex who visited him.
That was how I planned doing the same with Ada whom I had done it
repeatedly with o. It was a disaster. She visited me but she was in no
mood for all my emotional talks. She ate and laughed when I faked teary
emotions.
This was the same thing I did with her the last time that helped me nack
her o. How come it's not working today?
You won't believe that it was the trailer of one #OkaforsLaw she saw that
triggered her interest and helped her realise what I was doing. I heard
it's Omoni Oboli's movie. I suggest every guy must boycott this movie and
ensure their ex or even current girlfriend sef no see am.
As you have spoilt my runs with Ada na God go punish you o Omoni.
Leke from Abuja”.
No comments:
Post a Comment