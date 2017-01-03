Jesus Women of Influence Conference 2017

This year’s Conference is themed “My Purpose, My Will and My Power” and will be held on 2nd to 4th March 2017, 5pm daily.
The annual life-changing conference is organised to equip women to be very influential and productive in the body of Christ and in their various fields of endeavor. Since its inception, under the able leadership of Mama Blessings Joseph Agboli, many women have been empowered. Several notable names have graced previous editions of the conference.
However, this year promises to be extra-ordinary with guest ministers like Pastor Paula White-Cain, Rev. Sharon Nesbitt, Pastor Susie Owens and host pastors Apostle Joseph Dominic Agboli and Mama Blessings Joseph Dominic Agboli. In attendance to minister in songs this year will be Sinach and Tope Alabi, also Mama Blessings Agboli's adorable daughter would be ministering in songs. Actress Funke Akindele will also grace the occasion.
Follow MAMA BLESSINGS JOSEPH-AGBOLI on Facebook for more details.
