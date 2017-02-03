Jeff Sessions, Justice Department & White House respond to reports that Jeff Sessions met with top Russian official during elections

Kislyak, is regarded by U.S Intelligence agencies as a top spy recruiter in Washington and his discussion with U.S President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Mike Flynn before his assumption of office led to his resignation.
Top Democratic senators are now asking Jeff Sessions to resign as he may have put American intelligence and the safety of future elections in jeopardy with the meeting, as he didn't even mention he had met with any Russian official during his confirmation hearing by the Senate.
Jeff Sessions, a loyal Trump supporter on Wednesday night swiftly responded to the reports, denying he discussed anything political or electoral with the Russian official.. The Justice Department and the White House have also responded to the reports, saying unlike Flynn, Sessions did not do anything wrong.
"I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign," he said in a statement on Wednesday night. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."Sessions' spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there was nothing "misleading about his answer" to Congress when asked about Russia.
According to Flores, Jeff "was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee."
"Last year, the Senator had over 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors as a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, including the British, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Indian, Chinese, Canadian, Australian, German and Russian ambassadors," Isgur Flores said in the new statement.A Justice Department official also talked about sessions meeting with CNN, saying Sessions met with the ambassadors "in his capacity as a senator on the Armed Serviced Committee."
A White House official reacting to the reports, said: "This is the latest attack against the Trump Administration by partisan Democrats.
(Attorney) General Sessions met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony."
No comments:
Post a Comment