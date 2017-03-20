Iyanya releases hot new photos

The Hold On and Up 2 Somtin crooner teamed up with his ace photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi to carve out a set of clean urbane and sexy new looks. He was styled by Damilola Oke of MsModish.
The Mavin Records singer who is being managed by Temple Management is due to release an EP entitled Signature on March 28th.
From popping up at Jay Z's Roc Nation New York office to recently performing at the Big Brother Nigeria, Iyanya looks ready to take over the music scene.
More photos below...
