"I've travelled around the world and have seen all kinds. Is it that..thing" - Apostle Suleman slams alleged side chic, Stephanie Otobo

Speaking to his congregation recently, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, addressed the alleged sex scandal between him and Stephanie Otobo.
"If the devil wants people to start doubting you, he attacks your reputation. We know this. And they won’t stop. It’s the truth. One problem, because I said don't kill Christians. That's all, there's nothing else. You come out doing drama, acting movie. (congregation hails him) They should have at least get somebody that people would believe. Look for a presentable person, not this.. Come on, come on.. Haba. I've travelled around the world and have seen all kinds. Is it that..thing? If I were to go to the market, there are people that would sell pepper for me and I wouldn't buy," Suleman said.
