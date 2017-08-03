'I've known him all my life but he's refused to do a collabo with me - Singer, Shakar El calls out Flavour

'Let it be known that I have known Flavour almost all my life and even went to school with him at a stage and we have been close friends back in the days before his fame and fortunes'. See his full post and video after the cut...
It frustrates me every time,the media,fans,friends and even family ask me to collaborate with Flavour,they make it look like I Dont put enough efforts in my career to make some things happen especially when it comes to collaboration. Let it be known that I have known Flavour almost all my life and even went to school with him at a stage and we have been close friends back in the days before his fame and fortunes. We Dont have any issues and he has always said we are going to work together at least I have been pushing for that since 2011 and i have moved on from that because it is not up to me,you people need to be asking him and stop asking me because I will start blocking friends that ask me that same boring question all the time and I won't answer such questions in any interview again, Ask my old friend Flavour why we are yet to work? Stop Frustrating my life with that Question... God's Time is the Best,he knows when and how my breakthrough will come thru,I just need to keep working hard on my Music... God bless all my supporters!! Shakar Nwa Mama!
