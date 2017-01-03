Ivanka Trump shows up in $3,000 Mouret off-shoulder dress for her father's speech to Congress and gets criticized on social media

First daughter Ivanka Trump was the cynosure of all eyes at her father's first joint address to Congress on Tuesday. Dressed in an off-shoulder fushia gown by French designer Roland Mouret Rawlings valued at $3,000, Ivanka sat beside her husband Jared Kushner as she listened to her father speak.
"Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession."
Trump's speech has been hailed as a successful one, but a statement he made encouraging Americans to "buy American, hire American" is contradicted by Ivanka's dress which was designed by a foreigner. The lovely gown has generated a lot of controversy on social media with some criticizing her for revealing her bra strap and others saying that a cocktail gown was not appropriate for such a formal event.
Find photos of the dress and people's opinion about it below..
They'll always find something to complain about. Bad belle pipo! See hot mum of 3 that looks great, I'll complain too if my life was miserable. Yeye.
