It was this 99-year-old woman's dream to get arrested and she got it!

All she wanted was to "Experience a police cell from within." To fulfill her dream, Annie's niece contacted officers in the Dutch town of Nijmegan-Zuid to tell them about her aunt's dream.
Though "Civilians are not allowed inside an area with cells," the police said on Facebook. But how could you say no to such an odd request? So an officer named Maarten bent the rules and "arranged a visit for Annie in a dwell chamber."
And Annie got the full effect. she was picked up by the police, cuffed, and locked up and she was all smiles as she had the time of her life.
