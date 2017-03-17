"It started with a prayer for a better life" Olajumoke says as she shares stunning new photos
Olajumoke shared these stunning new photos on her Instagram page. She captioned one of them;
"It started with a prayer for a better life, determination to earn a living in the city of Lagos, where dreams are birth or dreams are destroyed...its a choice: fast lane? or slow lane?" More photos after the cut..
4 comments:
am too sure someone helps her post all these stuff. but meehnn i must confess she s got a lovely body even after two kids.all natural.
I Bless God for her life
... Merited happiness
God is indeed faithful!!!! But make them reduce hand for this her makup, her face is always so heavy. Makeup can be mild and still beautiful. Haba!!!
The truth is she is just okay she is not breath taking or stunning. Remove the make up and glam she is just your typical average Joe.favour and grace picked her out
