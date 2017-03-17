 "It started with a prayer for a better life" Olajumoke says as she shares stunning new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

"It started with a prayer for a better life" Olajumoke says as she shares stunning new photos

Olajumoke shared these stunning new photos on her Instagram page. She captioned one of them;
"It started with a prayer for a better life, determination to earn a living in the city of Lagos, where dreams are birth or dreams are destroyed...its a choice: fast lane? or slow lane?" More photos after the cut..


yetty k said...

am too sure someone helps her post all these stuff. but meehnn i must confess she s got a lovely body even after two kids.all natural.

17 March 2017 at 11:01
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I Bless God for her life


... Merited happiness

17 March 2017 at 11:17
JOYCHY said...

God is indeed faithful!!!! But make them reduce hand for this her makup, her face is always so heavy. Makeup can be mild and still beautiful. Haba!!!

17 March 2017 at 11:19
Hrm Paul said...

The truth is she is just okay she is not breath taking or stunning. Remove the make up and glam she is just your typical average Joe.favour and grace picked her out

17 March 2017 at 11:30

