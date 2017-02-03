 It is now cheaper to shop from abroad when you pay in naira and get free shipping | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 2 March 2017

It is now cheaper to shop from abroad when you pay in naira and get free shipping

Items from international retailers like AliExpress and Amazon are usually cheap and authentic but due to customs, taxes and shipping fees, it gets expensive. Imagine you could buy all your favorite products at cost price without having to pay for Customs, taxes and shipping, well GoodsExpress will allow you do just that. Individuals and small businesses can enjoy this offer and get to save lots of money when shopping on GoodsExpress. GoodsExpress will pay for all customs, tax and shipping fees so you can have your products at very cheap rates. To enjoy cheaper prices and free shipping, you need to SIGN UP  on GoodsExpress to get 90 Days of FREE Shipping from Top U.S and China Stores to Nigeria.

GoodsExpressallows Nigerians shop with ease from top international retailers like Macy's, Amazon, EBay, AliExpress, Walmart and other U.S and China stores and have their items delivered to every part of Nigeria for FREE!

Goods Express is very easy to use as there is no need to download an App, all you need to do is visit the website, search for your item of choice and add your preferred option to cart, you can add as many items as you wish as there is no limit to the amount of items you can buy. Payment is very simple as you can pay via bank transfer/bank deposit to any of theNigerian bank accounts or pay with your debit/credit card.

Visit GoodsExpress.com to SIGN UP NOW and Claim FREE Shipping.

Offer Ends March 14th 2017
