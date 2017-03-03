 Is this the new break-up haircut? Katy Perry debuts new hair following split from Orlando Bloom and it is exactly same as Miley Cyrus' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 3 March 2017

Is this the new break-up haircut? Katy Perry debuts new hair following split from Orlando Bloom and it is exactly same as Miley Cyrus'

Katy Perry has unveiled a new hair following her recent split from Orlando Bloom. The 32-year-old singer changed her long bob hairstyle to a short blonde pixie cut.

Katty Perry's new post break-up look is reminiscent of Miley Cyrus' look after she broke up with Liam Hemsworth.
In fact, it's easy to look at Katy and take her for the old Miley. Since getting back with Liam, Miley has let her hair grow back again.


 Meanwhile, Katy has revealed that her hair inspiration was Michelle Williams, who has rocked a pixie haircut for years.
Posted by at 3/03/2017 12:05:00 pm

2 comments:

junia said...

Ur post wld've been diff if dat person was Kim, u wld've said "copying 4rm Miley" petty double standard Linda

3 March 2017 at 12:34
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR HER

3 March 2017 at 12:36

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts