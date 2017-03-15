"Is she hiding a baby or possibly a man? No." - Tboss' sister dismisses rumour about the BB Naija contestant

In a move to possibly discredit Big Brother Naija 2017
contestant, Tboss, someone went digging on social media, found photos of
her with an unidentified man and alleged that she was hiding the truth
about her personal life like Thin Tall Tony. Tboss' family, through her
younger sister have now addressed the rumours. According to them :
"Is TBoss hiding a baby or possibly a man? The correct answer is NO NO NO NO NO NO. This is not a TTT situation
.
The man in question is a friend of TBoss and has a wife and that's his
baby. I do not think it's a crime to have a friend. The rumors going
around are totally false. TBoss wishes to have her own family soon but
is Single at the moment. Ask @miss_goldilocks and I will tell you the
real truth and nothing but the truth
🏽"
Watch the video of the man accused of being Tboss' lover, deny the allegations.
What are we doing with all this rubbish? Pls they should spare us Biko.
So why the photo mix with a man and his baby?
K
T-bus, so na dix typical akpu b yo type....private jet owner nwa....I can't fit 2 laff ooo
Something is definitely not right here. If Tboss can squander 25M in one week and had PJ aristos, what's she doing with this guy that can't speak good English fluently?
You guys should try harder! Is this a sponsored post??
Linda, we know you are #teamTboss or her family is paying you for all the nonsense you have been written to improve her image. Whatever you people do, she will still leave on Sunday
Jesus! So this is the extent evil people will go just to rubbish an innocent person. Editing videos and circulating false news against someone just because of a stupid game? Just because of 25million naira that wouldn't last forever?
You neeneed to read the kind of comments and insults being hurled against this girl and her family, people are even being racially discriminatory. I never knew nigerians could be this racist just because of money that they wouldn't even smell.
I think this should be the last season of bbig brother naija till further notice because the show is bringing out the worst in nigerians.
haters everywhere.#teamTboss
Those stupid folks calling ha "fake" are the ones that need to examine themselves and see how "fake" their lives has been!!
LOL
I LOVE TBOSS
People cannot mind their business for one minute...
EUNIQUE
