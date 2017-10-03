Invest in ACE24.NET and generate 200% per Ace!!! Just launched…

ACE24.net is an Investment Platform with a business model entirely new to the investment sphere. ACE24 offer its investors x2 of their investment per Ace with a time frame of 5mins – 5days.
How it works:ace24.net is a platform specially designed to integrate different Ace ensuring its investors are not just all paid, but paid on time too.
You start by selecting a package, make a pledge, and get paid times two your investment payable by other investors.
All investors are assigned automatically to pay each other, no admin interference no referral, its based on an advance matching mechanism.
We basically have 6 (six) packages. But they work in pairs. ACE 1 works simultaneously with ACE 2. ACE 3 works simultaneously with ACE 4, and ACE 5 works simultaneously with ACE 6.
What this means is if you make payment in ACE 1 for example, you will either get paid by two users who invested in ACE 1 (N10,000 x2) OR one user who invested in ACE 2 (N20,000).
Another example, If you invest in ACE 6, you will either get paid by two users who selected ACE 6 (N300,000 X 2) OR four users who selected ACE 5 (N150,000 x 4)
The system is built in pairs to ensure better sustainability and fast payment for all level (5mins – 5days) so all levels can move in sync.
Rules are the building blocks of all society and no serious platform can stand the test of time without them.
We have well set out rules guiding all our investors, which they must adhered to strictly, or will lead to the termination of defaulters account. Our rules are:
- Recommitment is necessary. After a user receives complete payment He/She is required to recommit (make a new donation) of any ACE package lower or higher within 24hrs of confirming his last payer.
- Failure to pay. Each investor are warned only to click on make donation when they have their money at hand. Defaulter will be deleted exactly 24hrs if they refused to make payment.
- Failure to confirm payment. If payment has truly been received and yet the receiver refused to confirm the payment. After necessary investigation the receiver account will be deleted and a fraud case will be filed against the defaulters.
- Cyber beggars. Cyber beggars is highly frowned at, at ACE24. On no account should any cyber beggar account be confirmed without payment. The beggar could simply use the “I Can’t pay button on his/her dashboard” or his account will automatically be deleted after 24hrs, and risk his details published on our news bulleting if the beggar is reported.
- You must be at least 18 years old, to be an Investor.
ACE24 is a platform created for fundraising by means of peer to peer donation. Every activities conducted is within Legal laws and no laws are broken.
No participant is forced or deceived to participate in this platform and there’s no Central Account which hold any funds.
All participant willingly transfer funds to other participant, and there’s nothing more. ACE 24 is built on a complex Business Model to enable the Platform stand the test of time and last for years to come as long as all Participant obeys our Rules and Regulations guiding our operation.
We are not a Bank and we don’t keep or hold any money. Neither do we pay any participant. All Payment and Receipt are done by Participant themselves we only provide the platform, with a blueprint to last years to come.
All our Participant are within legal age and of a right state of mind.
Referral Program
ACE24 runs an advance referral program aimed at Mass Outreach Nationwide. To that effect we offer each of our members N2000 for every complete referral they introduced to ACE24. It should be noted that the minimum payout for referral bonus is N50,000, where a random ACE 3 participant will be assigned to make payment.
It means you need to refer just 25 people to ACE 24 to cash out N50,000.
After the first cashout is made subsequent person that participant refers, the participant will earn N2,500 per complete referral, payout is still N50,000. It means the participant will need only 20 people to cashout another N50,000. Making N100,000 in total for just 45 complete referral.
After the second cashout is withdrawn. Subsequent person that participant refers, the participant will earn N4,000 per complete referral. The third payout is at N100,000, where ACE24 will assign a random ACE 4 participant to make payment. It means the participant only need to refer 25 people to cashout N100,000 at this referral stage. The Participant Making N200,000 in total for just 70 referals.
What is a complete referral? A complete referral is one who has successfully made a donation for any of the ACE package.
Member Protection.
Our Member Protection is of utmost priority to us, we carefully look over each member interest and investment. All members who refuses to pay their sponsor (receiver) will automatically be deleted in 24hrs.
To speeding the deletion there’s an “I Can’t Pay Button” embedded on each user Dashboard, which could be used for immediate deletion.
There’s also a rule in place to protect members who their sponsor refused to confirm them after 12hours. If payment has truly been received and yet the receiver refused to confirm the payment. After necessary investigation the receiver account will be deleted and a fraud case will be filed against the defaulters.
It should also be noted that ACE 24 will never in any way share or keep users information. All information supplied by Participant are only the necessary once to receive payment and nothing more.
ACE24 boast of an active 24/7 customer support to cater for the needs and possible complains of our Participants
