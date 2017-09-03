International Women's Day: NABFEME launches exclusive empowerment and networking organization for African female executives

The launch, which was announced at an event in Lagos, is in furtherance of NABFEME’s corporate mission to raise the profile of African women and increase their awareness and workforce participation in the Media, Entertainment, Sports and Fashion industries, as well as in Finance and Healthcare.
NABFEME aims to improve the overall socio-economic and political standing of women in Africa, by providing female executives the platform to discuss quality professional development and an avenue for networking opportunities.
Speaking at the launch, NABFEME’s Network Leader for AFRICA, Chichi Nwoko said, "We are excited to launch NABFEME in Africa. Our mission is to bring female executives and aspiring executives in the fields of entertainment and media to work together to create strong professional support systems not only in Africa but globally."
"Ultimately, our goal is to help educate and create more opportunities for women in these fields."Also present at the event were notable faces like; Johnnie Walker (founder of NABFEME), Chichi Nwoko, Waje, Tolu Oniru (Toolz), Titi Oyinsan, Bimbo Oloyede, Maria Okanrende, Lamide Akintobi, Faith Azuka, Ruby Gyang, Rosemary Ajuka, Sasha P, Obi Asika, Chris Ubosi and a host of others
NABFEME currently has 20 chapters across the United States and Canada with plans to launch in Ghana, Kenya and South Africa before the end of 2017
